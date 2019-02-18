



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – First Lady Melania Trump joined her husband, President Donald Trump, in South Florida on Monday.

Before she introduced President Trump at a speaking event on the campus of Florida International University, she made another stop first.

The First Lady visited Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, unveiling the new Morton and Linda Bouchard Healing Garden.

She also opened the newly named Esrick Dream Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Floor.

The garden will be a place of comfort and healing for parents and their families.

Following the ceremony, she visited some of the children on the cardiac intensive care floor.