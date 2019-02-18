  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Donald Trump, First Lady, Local TV, Melania Trump, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Politics


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – First Lady Melania Trump joined her husband, President Donald Trump, in South Florida on Monday.

Before she introduced President Trump at a speaking event on the campus of Florida International University, she made another stop first.

The First Lady visited Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, unveiling the new Morton and Linda Bouchard Healing Garden.

She also opened the newly named Esrick Dream Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Floor.

The garden will be a place of comfort and healing for parents and their families.

Following the ceremony, she visited some of the children on the cardiac intensive care floor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s