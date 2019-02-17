PARKLAND PODCASTOne Year After The Parkland School Massacre-What Has Changed? Listen Here
NEW PORT RICHEY (CBSMiami/AP) — A group of convicts sprung into action and helped break into a car, something they will most certainly not be getting into any trouble for doing.

Some work-release inmates made a Valentine’s Day rescue when a Florida couple accidentally locked their baby inside their SUV.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kevin Doll told WFLA-TV the parents could not afford a locksmith, and the father intended to break a window.

That’s when a crew of trusties working nearby in their black-and-white striped uniforms offered to help.

They helped pry open the front door just enough for one inmate to use a coat hanger to push a button that unlocked the SUV.

The baby’s mother, Shadow Lantry, told WPEC-TV the infant was “just sitting there happy” throughout Thursday’s ordeal.

Sheriff Chris Nocco told WZVN-TV the trusties “want to do the right thing in life.”

