



Homestead (CBSMiami) — Nearly 200 tons of food and medical supplies are sitting in a Colombian border town.

It’s meant to help Venezuelans dealing with the political and humanitarian crisis in their country.

A plane left from Homestead Air Force Base on Saturday to deliver those items but it remains unclear when citizens will get those supplies is Nicolás Maduro continues to block foreign aid.

The country is in dire straits. People are lacking food, medicine and what they call ‘a true democracy’ as Maduro assumes power.

“United States will continue to stand in solidarity with interim president Juan Guaidó and those in Venezuela who seek a government that represents their interests and is responsive to their needs,” said Mark Green, US AID administrator.

Lt Colonel Dave Eastburn also issued this statement. It reads in part:

“The United States remains deeply concerned about the crisis in Venezuela that has consequences for the entire region. A whole of government approach is needed to respond to the humanitarian impacts of this political and economic crisis.”

Donations were also collected at La Ceiba tire shop in Doral early Saturday morning until late at night.

Volunteers filled boxes with hygiene kits, canned food, formula and diapers.

According to the last census, thousands of Venezuelans call South Florida home, especially the suburbs of Weston and Doral.

Roman Garcia, who’s only been in the states for a few years, says he’s worried about his family back home.

He dropped off Huggies diapers and formula.

“I have my family back there, they’re struggling right now so that’s why I wanted to help in every way I can,” Garcia said.