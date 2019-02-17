WATCH LIVEFacing South Florida with Jim DeFede
ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Things are back to normal at Orlando International Airport after a security scare sent people into a panic on Saturday.

Airport officials say a man tried to get past the TSA checkpoint without being screened.

When officers tried to stop him, the man reached into his pocket.

That’s when someone yelled ‘gun’ which sent passengers running.

Orlando police say there was never a gun.

In the chaos, some passengers made it through without being screened.

TSA then had to shut down a checkpoint.

When it eventually reopened, some passengers say flights were delayed because of long lines.

