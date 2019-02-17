



CUCUTA (CBSMiami/AP) — The ongoing crisis in Venezuela hits home for many currently living in South Florida.

There is a high population of Venezuelans living in areas like Doral and Weston.

On Saturday, a plane left from Homestead Air Force Base to deliver items such as diapers and medicine, but it remains unclear when citizens will get those supplies as socialist President Nicolás Maduro continues to block foreign aid.

Now U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is warning Venezuelan soldiers that they would commit a “crime against humanity” if they block the entry of U.S. aid that is being channeled through rivals of Maduro.

The Florida Republican on Sunday visited the border town of Cucuta, Colombia, where U.S. aid packages are being stockpiled for distribution by congressional leader Juan Guaidó, who is recognized by the U.S. and dozens of other countries as Venezuela’s legitimate president.

Maduro Is using troops to block aid from entering, saying it’s unnecessary and part of coup to overthrow him.

Venezuelans fleeing hardship at home have flooded Cucuta seeking food and medicine in recent months.

Rubio told a cheering crowd that Venezuelan soldiers who block aid would spend “the rest of their lives hiding from justice.”

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)