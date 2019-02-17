



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Officers in Miami Beach are investigating a deadly shooting.

Police say they responded to 14th Street and Collins Avenue just before midnight.

That’s where they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

He later died at the hospital.

“I heard, it sounded like six to ten pops, I thought it was firecrackers,” said a witness. “Then I heard somebody yell ‘shooter.’ I ran back up the steps. Everybody from that patio that was eating dinner ran into the South Beach plaza and took cover. One guy yelled ‘can we get these doors locked?’

Police are still looking for the shooter.