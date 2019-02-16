



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a family owned restaurant named Vista in the growing Upper Buena Vista area between Little Haiti and The Miami Design District.

The vibe is relaxed and casual, with a wide-ranging menu featuring a variety of dishes with a lean toward Italian fare thanks to the owners Fiorella Blanco and her husband Chef Roberto Bearzi.

The husband and wife duo work with Vista’s Executive Chef Giuliano who is sharing their recipe for the restaurant’s delicious and popular Farro Salad, with butternut squash, beets, baby spinach, feta and pomegranate dressing.

It is today’s Digital Bite with CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo and here’s the recipe so you can try it at home.

Farro Salad Ingredients:

3 Cups of Raw Farro

2 Medium Size Beets

3 Cups of Cubed Butternut Squash

1/8 Cup of Olive Oil

3 Sprigs of Thyme

1 Cup of Feta Cheese

1 Cup of Baby Arugula

1/4 Cup of Salt + 4 Tbsp. of Salt

Salt + Pepper to taste

Instructions:

Add 3 cups of raw Farro to 6 cups of water or vegetables stock

Add 1/4 cup of salt and bring to boil

Cook until Farro is tender (around 15 minutes), and add more water if necessary at that point. Set cooked Farro aside to cool down

In a pot add 2 medium size beets whole, 4 tablespoons of salt and cold water to cover

Bring to boil and cook until tender (approximately 25 minutes)

After beets have cooled down, cut them into 1/2 inch cubes and set aside

Cut butternut squash into 1/2 inch cubes and pre-heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit

In a bowl combine 3 cups of cubed butternut squash, 1/8 of a cup of olive oil, pinch of salt, pinch of pepper, 3 sprigs of thyme and mix well

Place in a oven resistant sheet pan and cook for 10 minutes or until tender.

For salad, cut 1 cup of feta cheese into 1/2 inch cubes and combine with 1 cup of pre-washed baby arugula

Serve in a bowl for two people to share, mixing together 3 cups of cooked Farro, 1/2 a cup of beets, 1/4 cup of butternut squash, 1/4 cup of arugula and a 1/4 cup of feta cheese. Mix in dressing as desired.

Pomegranate Dressing Ingredients:

Pint of Pomegranate Juice

1 Cup of Grape Seed Oil

2 Tbs.p of Salt

1 Tbsp. of Honey

1 Cup of Plain Yogurt

Dressing Instructions: