



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A round-table discussion on Venezuela’s crisis was held at Florida International University on Friday, ahead of President Trump’s visit on Monday afternoon.

In South Florida, and elsewhere, those on the front lines have heard their native country’s cries for help.

“Imagine Miami Children’s Hospital having children getting there and dying because of malnourishment and malnutrition,” said Doctor Rafael Gottenger.

City officials, Lieutenant Governor Jeannette Nuñez and First Lady Casey Desantis were part of the discussion.

“My mother has many close relations and Venezuela and I grew up visiting and knowing so many of their stories growing up and even what they’ve lost”

“I want to double down on what was discussed when the vice president was here. My husband and I are putting our support behind Venezuela and knowing that we are here for them. We will be there for them and we will continue to stand with them until the end of this regime,” said Casey Desantis, Florida’s First Lady.

Thousands of Venezuelans call South Florida home, especially the suburbs of Doral and Weston, according to the last census.

Venezuelans living in South Florida are looking forward to the president’s arrival and want to hear his plan to help a country that seems to be drowning financially and looking for help.

Photos from Venezuela speak volumes on the crisis there and officials want to help.

“We are doing here today is a lot already, but maybe it’s also to start doing fundraising everything you need to get into Venezuela costs money.”

Venezuelans have lived through the Nicolas Maduro, Hugo Chavez regimes for the past 20 years.

This Sunday, the city of Doral will be accepting donations for Venezuela at a warehouse in Medley.

