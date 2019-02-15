



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have released the names of the two men who were shot Wednesday in a drive-by just east of the Miami Opa-locka Executive Airport.

It happened late Thursday afternoon along Jann Avenue near Golf Course Drive.

Witnesses told police that the occupants of a light colored vehicle fired on two men, striking them.

Oscar Herrera, 38, died on the scene, 37-year-old Esteban Garcia was taken to a Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was listed as stable.

For hours, many neighbors stood outside the crime scene that blocked them from their homes.

“When my kids saw that, they told me ‘Pop, let’s move from here’,” Marlon Bojorge said.

At the same time, relatives of the victim continued to show up and many were in tears and leaning of one another for comfort.

“Apparently whoever is in that car is a family member and that’s a horrible thing,” said neighbor Michelle Dillon.

Dillon looked on as more and more relatives continued to arrive and wait for their questions to be answered from investigators.

“It was like bop, bop, bop. It was like, you know when somebody fires and fires back. That’s what it was like,” Dillon said.

That neighbor told CBS4 she heard about eight shots and she believes they were from two guns.

“I hope they catch whoever did it,” Dillon said.