



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Call it a house. A yacht. A houseboat. It’s Arkup, a Miami based company launching a one of a kind livable yacht.

On this day we’re docked outside an empty lot off Star Island.

“The houseboats I grew up seeing didn’t look anything like this. This is a mansion on water,” said CBs4’s Lisa Petrillo.

“The next generations of houseboats. It ’s like a waterfront villa on the water with the same attributes as a yacht so its mobile, you can move it. You have the flexibility to move it, and to choose your neighbors,” said Arkup Co-founder Nicolas Derouin.

The one of a kind vessel can travel along any coastline. When docking all it needs is about 20 -25 feet of water – hydraulic pilings are put down to be as stable as a home on land. It’s built to all hurricane codes all windows are high impact.

“The entire boat is solar electric we have a roof that’s covered in solar panels. It ’s completely sustainable and self-sustained. We harvest the rainwater and purify it and were not impacting the environment. The propulsion is electric. It’s silent no gas, no emission,” said Nicolas.

This first Arkup home in the U.S has 4,300 square feet inside and out with 4 bedrooms and 4 /2 baths. The large outdoor patio has a retractable floor. All the rooms are furnished by the renowned Brazilian furniture company, Artefacto, giving every room a relaxed yet elegant beachy vibe.

This Arkup home is priced with the furniture included.

The kitchen is the best in European design with Silestone countertops, oak floors, and German cabinetry.

“It’s mind-blowing because on a boat or a yacht it’s the galley. This isn’t a galley,” said Petrillo “ No, It’s a fully equipped kitchen with beautiful views,” said Nicolas.

They head upstairs to the master bedroom with beautiful, soft tones and a private balcony- that brings the outside in.

“I also love that there’s a bathtub in the room,” said Petrillo.

“Yes a special touch for design and also fun,” said Nicolas.

The Arkup conception is high-end design with a technological edge, delivering total luxury, that literally takes you to beyond the horizon.

The Miami Yacht show is on thru Monday but this Arkup home is here in indefinitely.

It’s priced at 5.9 million. For more info www.arkup.com

For more info on Artefacto www.artefacto.com