By Karli Barnett
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police are investigating after a man’s body found on the side of the road on SW 248th Street near 107th Avenue.

The call came in around 4 a.m.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they first thought it could have been a hit and run. However, they now don’t think that. The death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators are surveying the scene and taking photos, trying to figure out what happened. Police divers are searching a nearby body of water for any of the man’s belongings.

At this point, it is unclear how the man died, police have not released his identity.

