



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a place Michelle McCray never imagined she’d find herself.

The mother of five children is homeless and is cut off from financial help after the father of her youngest child was killed.

“I’ve been trying to find work, but it’s hard for me. Especially with 5 kids and my disabled mom,” said McCray.

McCray, her five kids and disabled mother, Rosalina McCray are all crammed into one hotel room for the moment.

Gloria Lewis, who runs the non-profit Care in Action USA, is providing food and temporary shelter for the McCray family.

Problems with a restructured mortgage and the death of Rosalina McCray’s husband set them on a downward spiral that left them on the street.

“I am so ashamed I can’t do anything,” Rosalina McCray says through tears.

Life went from bad to worse when Michelle McCray got word in early February that the father of her baby, Tadarius Nisbett was shot and later died while visiting a relative in Fort Lauderdale.

“It’s been hard. I cry all the time. He would hold my daughter when she used to cry,” said Michelle McCray.

An arrest has brought some relief.

Police have charged 23-year-old Markell Lucas with manslaughter in the death of Tadarius Nisbett.

Lucas is being held in the Broward jail without bond because of an outstanding warrant.

Gloria Lewis who found the McCray family living on the street says she has hit a few roadblocks trying to get the family housing help.

Lewis has been recognized for her efforts to help the homeless.

She and her charity make and deliver 350 meals a week to the homeless, while she holds down a waitressing job.

“We are not here to give you a handout. We are giving you a helping hand to get you on your feet to take over,” said Lewis.

To that end, Gloria Lewis is trying to raise $30,000 to buy Michelle McCray and her family a mobile home.

“It would mean a lot to us. I can find work, so my mom doesn’t struggle with the kids,” said Michelle McCray.

To donate money towards the McCray family mobile home, go to the website www.youhelp.com.

To learn more about Care in Action USA That Gloria Lewis runs go to www.careinactionusa.org or call (754) 281-4071.

