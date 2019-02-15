



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade says a former restaurant employee tested positive for hepatitis A.

Authorities the person in question worked at Primo’s Italian Kitchen & Bar, in the 1700 block of North Bayshore Drive, between January 26 – February 7, 2019.

Health officials recommend those who frequented this restaurant between those dates to seek medical assessment for vaccination against hepatitis A.

They say vaccinations can be obtained through health care providers or by calling the Department of Health of Miami-Dade at 305-470-5660.

Health officials say, “Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver caused by the hepatitis A virus (HAV). Typical symptoms of hepatitis A are more common in adults and older children. Young children often have no symptoms or very mild symptoms. Hepatitis A is a routinely recommended vaccination for children starting at 1 year of age. Symptoms of Hepatitis A usually start within 28 days of exposure to the virus or within a range of 15-50 days. Symptoms can include: fever, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, light-colored stools, dark-colored urine, generally ill-feeling (malaise), and occasionally presents a yellow coloring of the skin and the whites of the eyes (jaundice).”

Additionally, officials say, “People infected with hepatitis A are most contagious from two weeks before onset of symptoms to one week afterward. Not everyone who is infected will have all the symptoms.”

For more information, health officials say to call the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade, Epidemiology and Disease Control at (305) 470-5660.