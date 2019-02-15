



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former Hallandale police department employee is accused of pawning department-issued equipment, including weapons.

“Following a routine equipment audit, the police department determined Yan Kleyman conducted pawn transactions involving police equipment,” said Sonia Quiñones, Chief of the Hallandale Beach Police Department in a Facebook video.

Kleyman has been charged with Dealing in Stolen Property and is no longer employed by the city, according to authorities.

“Criminal charges have been filed against Kleyman with the Broward State Attorney’s Office,” Quiñones said.

The complaint affidavit says Kleyman sold department-issued items, including a semiautomatic rifle, a handgun and laser lights.

Kleyman surrendered himself to the Broward County Sherriff’s Office County jail on Friday morning.

Legal documents indicate Kleyman conducted 15 transactions in total.