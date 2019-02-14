Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — Students, faculty, parents and strangers across Florida and the country are taking pause Thursday to remember and reflect on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting one year ago.
The Parkland school shooting killed 17 people and injured 17 others.
Here’s a look as a we remember each and every person.
Chris Hixon
The school’s athletic director, 49-year-old Chris Hixon, wasn’t shy about jumping in wherever he was needed, whether it was filling in as volleyball coach or wrestling coach. When the school needed someone to patrol the campus and monitor threats as a security specialist, Hixon, a married father of two, did that, too. He died running toward the gunfire to help fleeing students.
Aaron Feis
‘Hero’ is the word many are using to describe 37-year-old Aaron Feis. The assistant football coach, was killed when he threw himself in front of students to protect them from oncoming bullets. He suffered a gunshot wound and later died after he was rushed into surgery. Students described Feis as someone who counseled those with no father figure and took troubled kids under his wing. He was always there for the students.
Scott Biegel
Geography teacher and cross-country coach Scott Beigel, 35, helped students enter a locked classroom to avoid the gunman, and paid for the brave act with his life. He was struck and killed by a bullet while closing the door behind them.
Several surviving students said they don’t think they would be alive without Beigel’s help.
Jaime Guttenberg
She was one of the youngest victims and a student at the school. The 14-year-old was a dancer, competing as a member of Dance Theatre’s Extreme Team in Parkland. Friends called her charismatic and lovely. Her brother Jesse was also at the school and survived. Jaime wanted to be a pediatric physical therapist.
Jamie Guttenberg’s father, Fred Guttenberg, remembers his daughter as being “the life of the party,” that person who made people laugh and was “the energy in the room.”
Martin Duque
He was a 14-year-old freshman who was described as a funny and caring person.
Duque was a cadet in the school’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program and received the Medal of Heroism for his actions in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Alyssa Alhadeff
Alyssa Alhadeff was just 14-years-old. A freshman with a passion and zest for life. She also played on the school’s soccer team. She loved the beach, boys, her smartphone and making people laugh.
Alyssa’s mother Lori and her husband marched with Parkland students in Washington, demanding gun control. And in May, Lori was elected to the Broward County school board.
Gina Montalto
She was 14-year-old freshman and was part of the Stoneman Douglas’ Eagle Regiment Marching Band and Color Guard. She volunteered with special needs kids.
Gina Montalto “was a smart, loving, caring, and strong girl who brightened any room she entered. She will be missed by our family for all eternity,” her mother, Jennifer Montalto, wrote on Facebook.
Gina’s father, Tony, helped form the advocacy group “Stand With Parkland.”
The bipartisan organization was created to address school safety, mental health and gun control issues.
Nicholas Dworet
He was a 17-year-old senior who had just received a swimming scholarship to the University of Indianapolis.
“He was extremely passionate about swimming,” the family said. “Nicholas was thrilled to be going to the University of Indianapolis to join their swim team. He dreamed of making the Olympic swim team and going to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. He believed he could accomplish anything as long as he tried his best.”
Nicholas died one month before his 18th birthday.
Luke Hoyer
Fifteen year old Luke Hoyer was described as ‘always happy, always smiling.’
A quiet young man with simple tastes: basketball, video games, chicken nuggets and anything sweet.
He loved his family, his dogs and his friends.
Luke didn’t need to say much; just having him around made the room feel warm and welcoming, states his obituary.
He was the youngest of three siblings
Carmen Schentrup
Carmen Schentrup was 16-years-old and a senior at the school when she was shot and killed.
The precocious teenager was a National Merit Finalist, though she never knew it, as the award came the day after she was killed, her parents said.
She already been accepted to the University of Florida’s honors program.
Her parents describe her as a dedicated, accomplished and straight-A student who “was going to change the world,” according to a statement posted on Facebook.
Meadow Pollack
Meadow was a senior who planned to attend Lynn University .
Friends say she had a bright future.
She was the youngest of three children.
Her father, Andrew, is one of the better known and outspoken Parkland parents.
Shortly after the massacre, her father said at a listening session with President Donald Trump, “we should have fixed it!” after one school shooting.
Her father, along with Meadow’s surviving brothers Huck and Hunter, have become school-safety advocates.
Joaquin Oliver
Joaquin Oliver, 17, was born in Venezuela and moved to the United States when he was just three years old. He became an American citizen in January of 2017.
His friends called him ‘Guac.’
He loved sports, music and especially the Miami Heat. The teen was buried in a Dwyane Wade jersey.
The Olivers started a nonprofit organization called Change the Ref, a platform inspired by their son in part to educate and empower youth in the movement to end gun violence.
Alaina Petty
Alaina participated in the high school Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program.
She was awarded the U.S. Army’s Medal of Heroism after her death.
The 14-year-old was also involved in her church, and volunteered to help Hurricane Irma victims.
Her family said, “Her selfless service brought peace and joy to those that had lost everything during the storm.”
Cara Loughran
Cara Loughran was 14-years-old and a freshman.
Her family said she was an excellent student who loved the beach, Irish dancing and her cousins.
Those close to her say they will always celebrate her beautiful life.
Alexander Schachter
Alexander Schachter was a freshman trombone and baritone player in the school’s marching band and orchestra. He was just 14 years old.
His father Max said his son will be remembered as “a sweetheart of a kid.”
He was an honors student who loved UConn.
UConn posthumously accepted Alex into its fine arts school as a music major.
Peter Wang
Peter Wang, 15 years old, was last seen on the day of the shooting wearing his gray ROTC uniform and holding a door open so other people could escape.
He dreamed of attending the U.S. Military Academy, known as West Point.
West Point in a statement called Peter a “brave young man” and posthumously offered him admission “for his heroic actions.”
Peter was awarded the U.S. Army’s Medal of Heroism.
Peter was buried in his uniform and his family was offered a keepsake medal.
Helena Ramsey
Helena Ramsey was 17 years old and junior.
Her family member, in a lengthy Facebook post, called her a “smart, kind hearted and thoughtful person.”
Another family member called Ramsay “a genuine, beautiful, and smart human being who had so much potential and the brightest future.”
She loved cats and music and moved with family to Florida from England when she was 2 years old.