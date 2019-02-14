



Alexander Schachter

Alexander Schachter was a freshman trombone and baritone player in the school’s marching band and orchestra. He was just 14 years old.

His father Max said his son will be remembered as “a sweetheart of a kid.”

He was an honors student who loved UConn.

UConn posthumously accepted Alex into its fine arts school as a music major.

Peter Wang

Peter Wang, 15 years old, was last seen on the day of the shooting wearing his gray ROTC uniform and holding a door open so other people could escape.

He dreamed of attending the U.S. Military Academy, known as West Point.

West Point in a statement called Peter a “brave young man” and posthumously offered him admission “for his heroic actions.”

Peter was awarded the U.S. Army’s Medal of Heroism.

Peter was buried in his uniform and his family was offered a keepsake medal.