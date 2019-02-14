



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Nestled between the Miami Design District and Little Haiti- in the burgeoning area called Upper Buena Vista is Vista, a warm and friendly restaurant with seating inside and out offering an interesting menu influenced by Miami’s multi-cultural backgrounds, with a lean toward Italian food, thanks to the Italian born chefs in the kitchen.

Owners Fiorella Blanco, and her husband, Chef Roberto Bearzi work alongside Vista’s Executive Chef Giuliano to create a menu that fits the relaxed vibe.

“I loved the fact we had so much green around us, I’m originally from Costa Rica so that plays super well with me and we are very lucky to also have Giuliano as part of the team. He comes from same world we are in. Plus he’s super passionate for what he does and he we are,” said Fiorella.

Just outside the back is a charming micro boutique destination, all anchored by the 150 foot banyan tree.

“It’s considered to be around 120 years old and property owners like to put little ribbons on it. It’s a wish tree for their property, so people come by and make wishes on it,” she explained.

Back in the kitchen Chef Giuliano prepares a host of tasting dishes and a fancy cocktail offered on Valentine’s Day and every day.

It’s called “Valentines Essence” made with mizu lemongrass, lemon, lychee, and violette.

With The Vista Burger, chef brings out a “raclette”, a Swiss cheese that melts over the hand cut fries. It’s an Instagram favorite.

“It’s not just the picture it tastes good too. That’s the good thing about it,” said CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

The Vista Burger is a beef and brisket blend. It’s topped with Portobello mushrooms, arugula, sun dried tomato spread, and mozzarella.

“It’s full of flavor. The sun dried tomato paste gives it a little extra, I think it’s the best thing this burger has,” said Fiorella.

“I agree. The Portobello mushroom gives something too, and the blend of different meats gives it so much flavor,” said Petrillo.

The Farro Salad is made with beets, toasted pomegranates, butternut squash, arugula and feta cheese.

“It’s really delicious, it’s healthy but not too light or too heavy,” said Petrillo.

There’s a refreshing Tiradito made with fresh Hamachi red onion and lemon and they end on a decadent oozing chocolate soufflé.

“No words, no words,” said Petrillo after tasting.

Vista is open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner and brunch on Sunday.

For more info visit www.vistamiamirestaurant.com