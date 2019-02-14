



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man accused of impersonating a police officer by trying to pull over a Miami-Dade commissioner went before a judge Wednesday morning.

Commissioner Joe Martinez said he was driving along the Turnpike when a black SUV with flashing red lights in the grille began to follow him. Martinez s believing he was being pulled over by police, changed lanes and the vehicle continued to follow him.

As Martinez began to slow down, the SUV drove past him and sped off. Martinez, thinking the whole thing was suspicious, flagged down a passing Miami-Dade police officer and explained what had happened.

Miami-Dade police stopped the SUV on State Road 836 near Lejeune Road. They said the driver, 27-year-old Franklin Dixon-Lozano, had a gun holstered on his waistband.

Police detained Dixon-Lozano and his passenger and question them. Dixon-Lozano was subsequently arrested and charged him with impersonating a police officer and possession of a weapon while committing a crime.

The passenger was not charged and released.