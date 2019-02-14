



PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Students across South Florida honored the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting with events to promote kindness, peace, and unity.

In Plantation, Seminole Middle School students and teachers, for example, unveiled a new mural to brighten their halls.

“It was beautiful,” says seventh-grade student Elijah Pierce. “It really showed what Seminole is all about— coming together in a matter who you are.”

The artist, Aaron Booker, says he wanted to show inclusiveness and acceptance, and it was unveiled one year after the Parkland massacre.

“We can come together. We can show love, and we can unite, even after a tragic event, he says.”

Sometimes it’s the silence, though, that speaks the loudest.

At 10:17 a.m., schools in South Florida took a moment of silence in remembrance of the 17 victims.

At Seminole Middle, students bowed their head in complete silence after the principal spoke over the intercom.

In Miami, Miami-Dade Superintendent addressed students at iPrep Academy, where he is principal.

“A moment of reverence and solemn,” he said as students held roses. “Silence in the memory of those who a year ago perished.”

At Miami Lakes Middle school, students took to the field and stood in the formation of a peace sign to promote solidarity. Students held a banner that reads “Kindness + love.”

Khloe Buelva, a seventh-grade student at Seminole Middle explains why she believes the kindness movement is an important reminder, particularly in the shadow of the tragedy:

“I feel like we need to be positive because tomorrow is never promised. We need to be kind to everyone, no matter who you are.”