



PARKLAND — Exactly one year ago today, 17 people lost their lives and 17 more were injured in the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

People across the country are taking time to remember the victims and tell stories of the survivors of that day and Miami’s professional sports franchises and players have added their voices to those efforts. The Miami Heat posted the school’s logo, the names of the victims and a photo of the patch that they are wearing on their jerseys to their Twitter account.

One year ago today 17 members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School family were lost forever – but their memories will live on. Today, and every day, we take time to remember their lives and honor their sacrifice.#MSDStrong pic.twitter.com/HG6mrIdEXd — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 14, 2019

The Marlins took a moment at their spring training session today for a moment of silence in remembrance of the victims of that day. In addition, they posted a video of their scoreboard showing the names of the victims with the hashtag MSDStrong.

The Dolphins posted a tribute to their account as well.

One year ago, tragedy struck Parkland, we remember and honor the 17 lives lost.#MSDStrong pic.twitter.com/PadMTZvm8j — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 14, 2019

Aside from the teams, multiple athletes also offered their thoughts on Parkland, one year later.

And the Heat’s Dwyane Wade, who has developed a strong connection to the survivors, offered his thoughts.

Remembering the 17 lives lost one year ago. As friends and families heal, we have to remember to do our part and continue to call for the change that is needed. #ParklandStrong #MSDStrong pic.twitter.com/LbWWiRMshI — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 14, 2019

It hasn’t just been those athletes and teams with connections to Miami that have weighed in either. The tragedy of last year touched many sports figures throughout the country. One person who has been particularly vocal about gun violence is Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. Kerr, who has been personally affected by gun violence in his own life with the death of his father, took to Twitter late Wednesday night to not only remember those that were lost that day, but also to praise the efforts of those students that organized “A March For Our Lives”.

since then, led by a remarkable group of young people who are changing the course of gun safety laws in the US. Please join me in supporting groups like @AMarch4OurLives @BradyCampaign, and @sandyhook as we all must hold our elected officials accountable for the protection of our — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) February 14, 2019

