PARKLAND — Exactly one year ago today, 17 people lost their lives and 17 more were injured in the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
People across the country are taking time to remember the victims and tell stories of the survivors of that day and Miami’s professional sports franchises and players have added their voices to those efforts. The Miami Heat posted the school’s logo, the names of the victims and a photo of the patch that they are wearing on their jerseys to their Twitter account.
The Marlins took a moment at their spring training session today for a moment of silence in remembrance of the victims of that day. In addition, they posted a video of their scoreboard showing the names of the victims with the hashtag MSDStrong.
The Dolphins posted a tribute to their account as well.
Aside from the teams, multiple athletes also offered their thoughts on Parkland, one year later.
And the Heat’s Dwyane Wade, who has developed a strong connection to the survivors, offered his thoughts.
It hasn’t just been those athletes and teams with connections to Miami that have weighed in either. The tragedy of last year touched many sports figures throughout the country. One person who has been particularly vocal about gun violence is Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. Kerr, who has been personally affected by gun violence in his own life with the death of his father, took to Twitter late Wednesday night to not only remember those that were lost that day, but also to praise the efforts of those students that organized “A March For Our Lives”.