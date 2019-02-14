



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Flags throughout the State of Florida are flying at half-staff Thursday.

This is at the request of Governor Ron DeSantis to honor the lives that were lost exactly one year ago in Parkland.

17 students and faculty members were murdered on February 14th of last year at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The governor also asked all Floridians to pause for a moment at 3 p.m. as a show of remembrance.

GALLERY: PARKLAND ONE YEAR LATER

PODCAST: PARKLAND ONE YEAR LATER