



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Super Bowl LIV is coming to Miami in 2020 bringing with it, a lot of potential business for local companies.

Francine Powers definitely knows a thing or two about that and good food. As founding owner of We’re Having a Party Catering, she spent 27 years executing all kinds of events: small, big and super. Her big break came in 1995 with Super Bowl 29.

“I got a call from Ambrosia Productions and they were interviewing caterers in Miami, actually in South Florida. They were the company from Los Angeles that would be coming to Miami to coordinate the pre-game party. Of course I was very nervous, but it went very well, and we were one of the three selected,” recalled Powers.

Running the business out of her home at the time, and raising a family, Powers realized very quickly, what this could mean.

“The coordinator for Ambrosia said they were doing the Governor’s Ball for the Academy Awards next month, and asked if I wanted to come out and work as an understudy for that event. I said, ‘Oh Francine, you’d be crazy not to it.’ I had never had that exposure to that very high, high-end event.”

We’re Having a Party Catering was also contracted to work in Miami Super Bowls in 2007 and 2010, and Powers has traveled to host cities to speak about opportunities for minority businesses.

“I always say to vendors, ‘Don’t think that this is going to make you rich; it’s not going to make you rich, but look at it for the experience, for the knowledge look at it for the way that it is going to expand your own horizons.'”

Francine has passed the baton to her mentee Joy-Ann Humphrey who now runs the business. Joy-Ann is hoping to score a spot as one of the anticipated 450 or so local suppliers for Super Bowl 54 resource guide.

“I want to bid for the Super Bowl. I want to get it out there, bring my flair, my culture and my way of doing to the Super Bowl. I would like the Super Bowl to try my jerk chicken kabob. I know jerk chicken kabob is heard all around Miami but mine is different,” said Humphrey.

To learn more about the Business Connect Program you can attend an Informational Session at the Miramar Cultural Center on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Registration in advance is required.

Applications are being accepted right now through Friday, March 29, for minority business owners who would like to bid for Super Bowl LIV opportunities.

Click here to learn more about the Super Bowl 54 Business Connect Program