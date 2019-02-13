



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Leo McLarney and his daughter Regina can rest a little easier now knowing he has a solid new roof over his head.

“I’m grateful, they’re doing me a favor,” the World War II Veteran said of the people who helped make it all possible.

Until just recently, blue tarps covered the damage done to McLarney’s Cutler Bay home by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

The 94-year-old didn’t have the money to get it fixed, but CBS 4 viewers and Neighbors 4 Neighbors did what they could to help.

“My father who has never asked anybody for any help. My father who has always helped others. My father who never spoke anything during the War. He has now found in his late years that people are so appreciative of his service and they are giving back to him,” explained Regina McLarney-Crowley.

The roof is done, but now, more work needs to be done to make sure the home is safe for McLarney.

“We need to paint the house, the external side of the house. The fascia, the ledge right there between the roof and the wall. And the inside, we’re trying to find out how to fix the carpet,” said John Pimentel with Miami-Dade Long-Term Recovery Group.

A handyman himself, McClarney has been keeping a close eye on the work.

He’s more than satisfied with the care and craftsmanship from those who’ve stepped up to help.

“He just can’t believe it. He’s happy,” McLarney-Crowley said. “The control freak he is about building services and what not. This morning he said to me, ‘They’re all professionals. They got it handled.’ Which is a great, great testament to all the people who have come forward to help.”

To find out how you can help Leo and other families in South Florida in need, check out Neighbors4Neighbors.org, or call 305-597-4404.

