



MIAMI (Hoodline) – Curious just how far your dollar goes in Fort Lauderdale?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Fort Lauderdale with a budget of $1,900/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

3500 Galt Ocean Drive, #908 (Galt Mile)

Here’s this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo over at 3500 Galt Ocean Drive, #908. It’s listed for $1,900/month for its 1,209 square feet of space.

The building has garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the furnished condo, there are in-unit laundry, tiled flooring, over-sized windows, air conditioning, granite countertops and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

440 N.E. Fourth St., #1-304 (Flagler Heights)

Located at 440 N.E. Fourth St., #1-304, here’s a 675-square-foot studio residence that’s listed for $1,889/month.

The apartment boasts hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a balcony and high ceilings. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, storage space and secured entry. Pets are not allowed. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

410 S.W. First Ave. (Tarpon River)

Listed at $1,881/month, this 622-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 410 S.W. First Ave.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, a balcony and a breakfast bar. Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1701 S.E. 17th St. (Harbordale)

Here’s an 810-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1701 S.E. 17th St. that’s going for $1,860/month.

The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and on-site management. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1515 S.E. 17th St. (Harbordale)

Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that’s located at 1515 S.E. 17th St. It’s listed for $1,859/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island and a ceiling fan. The building has a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

