



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Top Venezuelan officials are now living in forced exile in Florida.

The supporters of Juan Guaidó now have the challenge of keeping the momentum going and keeping the pressure on Nicolás Maduro.

In Washington, the President of Colombia met with President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

“President Guaidó, the person who is about to led the transition in Venezuela, has a strong support,” said President Ivan Duque Marquez. “We need to give stronger support.”

Asked about the U.S. plans for Venezuela, President Trump responded, “I always have Plan B and C and D and E and F. I have great flexibility. I am more flexible than any man in this office.”

The U.S. flexed muscle, warning other nations not to buy Venezuelan oil.

The United States have imposed sweeping sanctions on the nations’ oil industry in hope Maduro would step down, or at least allow humanitarian aid into Venezuela.

Wednesday night in Doral, a meeting with judges from the Venezuelan Supreme Court, or at least until the Maduro government accused them of treason.

“In Venezuela, we are in danger and [so are] the lives of our families,” said Judge Gabriel Callejas.

They do function as the supreme court recognized by the Guaidó government, they just can’t meet in Venezuela until, as Jose Antonio Oropeza says, “President Guaidó is the only president of Venezuela. Nicolás Maduro is not the president.”

President Trump will speak at Florida International University in Miami on Monday in support of Guaidó.