



MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The State Attorney for Orange and Osceola Counties said no clubgoers were hit by responding officer’s bullets during a Wednesday morning press conference.

More than two and a half years after 49 people were massacred at a gay nightclub in Orlando, State Attorney Aramis Ayala said each time law enforcement officers fired their weapons was reasonable and justified.

The prosecutor’s office concluded that responding officers and deputies engaged with gunman Omar Mateen five separate times during the more than three hours that he was inside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando in June 2016.

Mateen was killed during an exchange of gunfire with SWAT team members.

Mateen’s wife was acquitted last year of aiding and abetting him and lying to FBI agents during a federal trial.

Ayala released her office’s findings after a lengthy investigation.

