



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police made a grisly discovery inside the trunk of a car.

Officers were sent to 9109 NW 22nd Avenue after people called about a bad smell and flies around the vehicle.

When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue opened the trunk, they found the decomposing body of 43-year-old Richard Lindsay inside.

Lindsay’s brother said he had not seen him in several days. He added that Lindsay, a father of four children, was part of a close-knit family.

“Whatever the cause I felt like it was unnecessary, nobody deserves to be dead like that, that’s like what you do to trash, what you do to dead animals, you don’t do that to a human being,” said Lindsay’s niece Jaquana Lindsay.

Lindsay said she has a lot of questions about why her uncle was killed.

“Was it worth it? He’s got a family, I feel bad for his kids, like he’s got kids that don’t even understand what’s going on. They’re going to grow up without a dad, for his oldest kids, their dad is not around, it’s sad,” she said.

Near the car, police found a pick-up truck that had what looked like several bullet holes in the windshield and shell casings on the ground near it.

Police are trying to determine if the truck is connected to Lindsay’s body being in the trunk.