



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We’re in for a wet Wednesday as showers and storms usher in a cool front.

The morning started off mild and muggy in the low to mid-70s. A few showers and storms have already rolled across parts of South Florida, heavier rain is expected later in the day.

With plenty of moisture across the state, there is the potential for heavy downpours, localized flooding, lightning, and strong gusty winds.

Due to the clouds and rain around, highs will only be in the low to mid-70s.

There is a small craft advisory for boaters due to choppy conditions.

Wednesday evening could be wet and messy for the commute. We could see a few showers early on before the rain begins to move out and the cooler air moves in. Lows will fall to the low 60s overnight.

Thursday we may see a few showers and clouds due to lingering moisture. Gradual clearing will take place throughout the day with pleasant highs in the upper 70s and lower humidity by Thursday afternoon.

Friday morning we’ll wake up with lows in the upper 60s and highs will be a bit warmer around 80 degrees. Stray showers are possible.

Saturday and Sunday will be even warmer with highs near the mid-80s and the potential for spotty showers.