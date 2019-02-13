



, star ofwill be sharing his real estate savvy at thethat takes placeat the, 318 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127.

Now thirty-five years old, Flagg began his real estate career at eighteen and has received many recognitions including being named one of the top-ranked agents in California and nationally by sales volume by the Wall Street Journal and Forbes’ 30 Under 30 (2012.)

“We’re thrilled to have Josh Flagg as celebrity speaker at our first Home Show of the year,” comments Adam Kayce, Vice President and Show Director. “Sharing insights about his success in California real estate will be widely received in Miami and especially in Wynwood: one of the fastest growing areas in ‘live, work, play’ real estate development.”

Flagg’s unrelenting work ethic has garnered the confidence of some of Hollywood’s biggest names including: Adam Levine, Steve Aoki, Shonda Rhymes, and Chicago’s Robert Lamm to name a few. He has also represented for many years, distinguished families including the Debartolo’s, Bloomingdale’s, Getty’s and many more.

Attendees can find expert advice and exclusive show specials with over 150,000 square feet of interior and exterior design, remodeling and décor products and services. Here are some highlights:

HomeKO

HomeKO offers a one-stop-shop to cover all your kitchen, bath, and flooring requirements, from designing to installing. Established in 2003 with the intention to provide local homeowners with high quality products at Knock-Out prices, HomeKO has evolved into a modern and progressive organization that serves clients from all over Florida and the Caribbean. Their product selection has expanded to encompass all of its costumer’s styles and needs, from kitchen renovations to bathroom remodeling.

Mattress Xperts

Mattress Xperts is the only locally owned and operated mattress store in South Florida with the highest online 5-Star Rating. Offering the largest selection of name brand American made mattresses like Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Pure Latex Bliss, Organic Savvyrest and more. Their product line is hand selected by the owners of Mattress Xperts to meet or exceed industry standards. From Latex mattresses to Memory Foam mattresses, Mattress Xperts has the exact comfort for each sleeper at any budget and can be purchased directly at the Home Show with exclusive show prices.

Belamo Design

The founders of “the BELAMO brand” are committed to bringing luxurious European Design Outdoor Furniture to the American customer. BELAMO stays true to their roots and core values (Proximity, Quality, Exclusivity and Durability). They are constantly monitoring new design trends in Belgium and throughout Europe, only working with companies with the same high quality standards and shared passion for design. BELAMO does not just sell furniture, they want to give you an alternative, an experience, a view from inside your home that is both breathtaking and a place where you can relax and create lasting memories!

Backyard Pro

In 2008, Backyard Pro started their outdoor business in South America, becoming leaders in the market and doing projects worldwide. In 2015, Backyard Pro started in Doral, Florida and since then, they have worked to maintain 100% customer satisfaction. Backyard Pro wants to offer you the best custom design backyard that fits your needs and budgets. They can give you the best ideas and quality in order to create a perfect patio and outdoor living.

Portal Elegance

Portal Elegance specializes in new and innovative products. With over 20 years of experience in the construction industry, their team has handpicked different solutions to add value to their customers. Portal Elegance offers high quality custom-designed wrought iron doors, iron railing, iron staircases and iron window frames. Portal Elegance’s designs are tailor-made to the client’s specifications and reflect over 15 years of experience designing one-of-a-kind works of art for their residential and commercial clients.

