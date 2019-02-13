



MIAMI (Hoodline) – Food trends come and go. So how can you tell which tastes are trending at this very moment?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to discover which eateries have been getting a notable increase in attention this month. From Southern Italian eatery and pizzeria to a brunch place inside an Avant Garde gallery, these spots offer a culinary experience many locals and visitors haven’t found elsewhere in the city.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Miami businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are extra cool this winter.

‘O Munaciello

Photo: E S./Yelp

Open since March 2017, this Southern Italian spot is the first U.S. location for the Florence-based restaurant. Compared to other businesses categorized as “Italian” on Yelp, it’s generating a buzz.

Citywide, Italian spots saw review counts increase by a median of 3.1 percent over the past month, but ‘O Munaciello saw a 13.7 percent increase, maintaining a solid 4.5-star rating throughout. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis review counts increased by more than 1,000 percent.

Located at 6425 Biscayne Blvd., ‘O Munaciello offers “real-deal Neopolitan pizza,” according to MiamiNewTimes.com. Signature dishes include agnolotti (ravioli-like stuffed pasta) served over creamy potatoes and smoked Buffalo cheese; seafood scialatiello, a pasta platter for two; and nearly two dozen specialty pizzas, like the melanzane e salsiccia (eggplant and sausage).

LaMuse Cafe

PHOTO: LA MUSE CAFE/YELP

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about downtown Miami’s LaMuse Cafe, the well-established cocktail bar and brunch spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “Breakfast & Brunch” on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 3.1 percent over the past month, LaMuse Cafe bagged an 11.7 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, while maintaining a superior four-star rating. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 2.4 times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.

Open at 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Suite 102, since the spring of 2017, LaMuse Cafe — located inside the award-winning Avant Gallery at The Epic hotel — offers acai bowls, pastries, sandwiches, vegan treats and organic coffees from around the world.

Yelpers rave about the Chocodali croissant, a raspberry cream and Nutella pastry, and the Paradise Platter, featuring avocado toast, two cage-free poached eggs, roasted Campari tomatoes, Comté cheese and microgreens).

Le Chick

Photo: LE CHICK MIAMI/Yelp

Le Chick is also making waves. Open since March 2018 at 310 N.W. 24th St., the well-established cocktail bar, music venue and New American spot has seen a 13.3 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.4 percent for all businesses tagged “American (New)” on Yelp.

Le Chick serves up comfort food — like fried chicken with a spicy Maple syrup and homemade ranch sauce, mac and cheese, grilled burgers and smoked baby back ribs — through the late-night hours six days a week.

Vegetarian? Try the veggie burger, sporting a deep-fried broccoli, portobello and parmesan patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and the house ranch dressing. Over the past month, it has maintained a strong 4.5-star rating among Yelpers.