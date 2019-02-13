



GOLDEN GATE ESTATES (CBSMiami/AP) — A nine-month-old endangered Florida panther appears to have been killed by another panther in Hendry County.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the panther’s remains were collected Monday on private land. Experts say the suspected cause of death was intraspecific aggression.

It’s the third death reported this year.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. There are currently only 100-160 Florida panthers left in the wild.