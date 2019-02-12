



COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) – A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot twice in the stomach during what investigators said was a domestic dispute.

Monday night, around 8:45 p.m., an off-duty Coconut Creek police officer saw a car and SUV going the wrong way on Atlantic Boulevard toward Pompano Beach.

When the car crashed into the median, the injured woman stumbled out, went to the officer and told him she had been shot. She was taken to Broward Health North where she was listed as stable.

The SUV crashed toward an embankment leading to the Turnpike. When police looked inside the driver, the woman’s boyfriend 37-year-old Horreshia Bryan of Lauderdale Lakes, was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.