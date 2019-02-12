WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at 5 & 6
WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – West Palm Beach police have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing monkey.

Twelve year Kali, a rare Goeldi’s monkey, was stolen from the Palm Beach Zoo around 1 a.m. on Monday. A zookeeper noticed the monkey was missing during morning rounds, the mesh on her habitat had been cut.

Zoo officials are anxious to get Kali, who weighs about a pound, back because she requires a specialized diet and medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477).

