



WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – West Palm Beach police have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing monkey.

Twelve year Kali, a rare Goeldi’s monkey, was stolen from the Palm Beach Zoo around 1 a.m. on Monday. A zookeeper noticed the monkey was missing during morning rounds, the mesh on her habitat had been cut.

Zoo officials are anxious to get Kali, who weighs about a pound, back because she requires a specialized diet and medication.

We need your help finding Kali, who was #stolen from the @PalmBeachZoo this morning. 12-yr-old #Kali looks exactly like this #Goeldi’s #monkey; weighs one pound, & needs medication. Know something? call @CrimeStoppersPB; you can remain anonymous & may be eligible for a reward. pic.twitter.com/VwR2WB2mnF — West Palm Beach PD (@WestPalmPD) February 11, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477).