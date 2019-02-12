



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County Public Schools have a new safety chief, but not everyone is happy with the man Superintendent Robert Runcie recommended for the job.

An executive who was in charge of protecting everyone from the President to foreign dignitaries is Broward Public Schools new Chief of Safety, Security and Emergency Preparedness

Brian Katz beat out more than 50 other candidates for the newly created position in the wake of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School a year ago.

The Broward School board approved the hire Tuesday that was recommended by superintendent a Robert Runcie.

Board member Lori Alhadeff was the lone dissenter.

Alhadeff, whose 14 year old daughter was killed in the mass shooting, asked that the vote be delayed.

Alhadeff pointed out that not all finalists for the job were interviewed and Katz had no school experience.

Superintendent Robert Runcie countered that Katz was fully vetted. He even took it to the new sheriff.

Katz is currently CEO of a global security company and worked for Google and the State Department in the Middle East and Europe.