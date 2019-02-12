



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami police are trying to find the driver of a white car caught on surveillance video leaving a gas station moment before a drive-by shooting.

It happened Monday at the Shell gas station at 125th Street and NW 7th Avenue at 1:15 a.m.

In reviewing surveillance video police say in addition to the car that was targeted, a second car was there and possibly shot at.

“You see the white vehicle that pulls into the parking lot but then quickly leaves. So we believe that that white car saw something. We would like to speak to that person and again they can remain anonymous,” said Officer Natalie Buissereth.

More than 30 shots were fired.

A car at one of the pumps had a bullet hole in the window and one of the windows of the gas station was also shattered by a round.

The shooting also shattered the glass on a door at Bob Hewes Boats on NW 7th Ave.

One man died on the scene, a man and woman were taken to the hospital.

“This is just crazy. That is all I can say. This is crazy what is going on. I wish it would stop. Period. There is too much going on in this community. It’s really sad for those living in this community. It is really sad what is going on. If anyone knows anything, they should come forward and help police solve this case,” said Hillary Frye, who has lived next to the Shell station since 2005.

Police have not said how many subjects they are looking for or given a motive for the shooting.