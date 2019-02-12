



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Venezuela’s political crisis is leading to more large protests.

In Caracas, thousands who back President Nicolás Maduro marched in support of his regime.

Elsewhere, student activists rallied for opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

Here in South Florida, some young people led their own anti-Maduro march.

Supporters of Maduro and his struggle to remain as Venezuela’s President organized a counter demonstration, in opposition of Guaidó, the president of the National Assembly who says he is the president of the economically struggling, oil rich country.

The two men and their supporters are vying for control of the streets.

The question now is will the opposition be able to maintain momentum and force the Maduro government to allow humanitarian supplies into the county, or will Maduro’s military stick with him and continue the standoff.

Guaidó announced that humanitarian aid would come into the county on February 23rd, setting up another showdown with Maduro.

At a local demonstration in Doral, home of thousands of Venezuelans, a youth rally of support for Guaidó and his call for aid to be allowed into the country. They also remembered the young people who died in opposition to Hugo Chavez and now Maduro.

“The young people, they are fighting since 2014,” said local demonstrator Estaban Hernandez. “They are the ones leading the protests, strikes, against Nicolás Maduro.”

“We have to follow our voices, which is Juan Guaidó, our president right now,” added Erika Farias. “We have to understand Nicolás Maduro, they have to leave our country.”