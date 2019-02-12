



HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The Hollywood Police Department is looking into a possible kidnapping in the 2100 block of Garfield St.

According to police, they were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. by someone who said they saw two men in a black Ford F-150 force a young girl into their truck and then drive away.

Police say the girl is about 12 to 17-years-old, approximately 5’2” and about 100lbs.

The truck fled northbound on 22nd Ave.

The girl was reportedly wearing blue jeans, torn shorts, a black shirt, and an orange backpack. She has shoulder length curly hair in a ponytail.

Police checked and found no reports of missing students or children in the surrounding schools.

After several hours of canvassing the area and conducting a thorough investigation, detectives were unable to confirm that an abduction had occurred. The investigation, however, is ongoing.

Neighbors aren’t really sure what to make of all the police activity in their neighborhood.

“I don’t know what to think about it. It could happen anywhere,” said neighbor John Berrow.

“I heard there was some kind of abduction over here but this is a pretty safe neighborhood. I’ve been living here for the last ten years. You get the odd things going on back and forth but pretty much it’s safe,” said neighbor Sandro Licursi.

If you have any information on this incident call the Hollywood Police at 954-967-4636 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.