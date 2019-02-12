



TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) – The extremely controversial issue of arming teachers could be about to hit a boiling point.

Florida could expand a law that now allows some teachers to carry guns in schools.

The Senate Education Committee approved a bill on a 5-3 vote Tuesday that would make all teachers eligible for a program that allows armed teachers.

The bill expands a law passed last year after a former student fatally shot 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

It makes several changes to the school safety law, but debate focused on language that allows teachers to serve as armed guardians.

Current law only allows armed teachers if they also have a role outside the classroom, such as a sports coach. School districts have to approve arming teachers, and volunteers have to undergo training.

The bill would make all teachers eligible for the program.

