WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at 5 & 6
Filed Under:Florida, Florida Capitol, Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Nikki Fried, Orange, Parkland


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – It’s been almost one year since the deadly school shooting in Parkland.

To honor the victims, the Florida State Capitol will be lit up in orange.

Commissioner Nikki Fried proposed the move during a meeting Monday night.

The state capitol will glow orange all week to honor the memory of the 17 students and staff lost at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The color orange serves as a symbol of hope.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s