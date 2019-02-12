



TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – It’s been almost one year since the deadly school shooting in Parkland.

To honor the victims, the Florida State Capitol will be lit up in orange.

Commissioner Nikki Fried proposed the move during a meeting Monday night.

The state capitol will glow orange all week to honor the memory of the 17 students and staff lost at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The color orange serves as a symbol of hope.