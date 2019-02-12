



MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The new-look Miami Marlins are adding a seasoned baseball veteran to their front office.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Jorge Posada has agreed to team up with Derek Jeter again, this time with the Marlins.

The person says Posada will work as a special adviser to Jeter, his longtime New York Yankees teammate and now Marlins CEO.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the hiring has not been formally announced.

Like Jeter, Posada spent his entire playing career with the Yankees. Posada has also primarily been a South Florida resident since retiring after the 2011 season.

