



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating one of its own.

This comes after the agency was alerted to body-cam footage of a deputy’s rough takedown.

The encounter happened nearly two years ago but it is just now coming to light.

Outrage is now growing over the deputy’s use of force and the racial comments hek

A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is under investigation over an incident seen on body cam video from July 2017.

The camera is worn by Deputy James Cady. In the video, Allen Floyd can be seen in a red shirt while holding his nine month old son.

It’s video that has been seen and discussed on social media by many people. Lebron James has recently posted on Twitter about it and used harsh words directed toward Deputy Cady.

The video shows Floyd sitting on the ground with his baby. He was then asked by Deputy Cady to hand over his ID. When Floyd questioned why, the deputy tased his voice and began to once again demand the ID and eventually grabbed Floyd and placed him against a car.

The video was recently discovered by the Broward Public Defender while preparing for a case involving a woman, who is also in some of the body cam video.

The woman is accused of being drunk and breaking a flat screen TV at Red Carpet Inn in Dania Beach. The call about that woman, who is Floyd’s friend, is what initially brought deputies to the hotel.

On January 30th, the public defender sent a letter to the sheriff calling for an investigation. The public defender also stated Floyd was abused, verbally assaulted, and choked.

The public defender also had concerns with the deputy using the word “boy” toward Floyd. The public defender said it usually carried a negative connotation when directed toward black men.

The following day, the sheriff wrote in a letter that he and his office were not aware of the incident until the complaint the day prior.

Records show Cady has been investigated before by the sheriff’s office for use of force and conduct concerns. In 2003, he was cleared and in 2010, he was suspended for a day and told to review policy.

The deputy is still on patrol, according to a BSO spokesperson.

In a Tweet Monday, BSO thanked the public defender for bringing the incident to their attention.

BSO also mentioned how anyone can contact Internal Affairs with concerns through mail, in person, online, or on the phone.