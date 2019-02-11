



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The wing of a Convair plane that crashed in the ocean off northern Miami Beach last week may have been found.

The Coast Guard said an airplane wing that washed up on Hutchinson Island may be from the cargo plane which went down 15 miles off the Haulover Inlet Friday afternoon.

Saturday, search efforts for the plane’s pilot, Captain Robert Hopkins, were suspended.

Hopkins was flying a cargo flight from Nassau to Opa-locka when the crash happened. It was flight he had flown multiple times.

The Coast Guard was able to quickly find and rescue First Officer Rolland Silva who was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The Convair aircraft is registered to Conquest Air Cargo in Miami Lakes. The National Transportation Safety Board is working to gather more information on what led to the emergency.