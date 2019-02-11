



PALMETTO BAY (CBSMiami) — Two Southwood Middle School students are under arrest for threatening to shoot at their school and kill a teacher and her family.

According to Miami-Dade police, the students, ages 12 and 13, sent a message via social media to their teacher at Southwood Middle.

The message stated that she and her children were “next on Valentine’s Day.” The message continued to mention that they were going to shoot at the school and kill her family.

The teacher, in fear for her life and that of her family, immediately notified police of the threat.

Detectives were able to identify the location where the social media account was registered.

At the home, they contacted the 13-year-old who confessed to his involvement and implicated the 12-year-old, who also confessed to his involvement, according to police.

Both boys are charged with Aggravated Stalking and Written Threats To Kill or do Bodily Injury and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho issued this statement on Monday afternoon.

“Recent arrests of students for hoax social media threats demonstrate clearly and unequivocally that Miami-Dade County Public Schools has a zero-tolerance policy related to this type of activity. Parents and students must understand that any threat – real or fabricated – to schools and students is a serious matter. It is unacceptable and those involved in such activity will be prosecuted. Prank and hoax threats made against a school are counterproductive to the life-saving work of law enforcement and compromises the safety of everyone.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools has received nearly 60 threats so far this school year. To date, 12 MDCPS students have been arrested for making threats to schools through social media or verbal/written communications

This week, as South Florida remembers the lives lost in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy a year ago, school districts are pleading with parents to speak to their children about the seriousness of written and verbal communications and the consequences that may result from irresponsible and possibly criminal behavior.