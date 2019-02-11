



PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — February 14, 2018 is a day that that no one in South Florida will ever forget. It’s the day 17 students and faculty were killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre. This Thursday marks one year later.

The Feb. 14 commemoration, while somber and emotional, is being designated A Day of Service and Love at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and at schools throughout the Broward County Public Schools District, to honor the 17 individuals lost and to recognize those physically injured and emotionally impacted by the tragedy one year ago.

On Thursday at MSD, students and staff will participate in service-learning activities beginning at 7:40 a.m. and will dismiss at 11:40 a.m. Students and staff will also honor area first responders at a breakfast on-campus.

All other public schools throughout Broward County, will operate normal hours.

However, the entire District will observe a moment of silence at 10:17 a.m.

Schools are also encouraged to participate in A Day of Service and Love and engage students in school-based activities that serve others within their schools or local communities.

Here’s a list of some of those activities.

Hollywood Hills High School

5400 Stirling Road., Hollywood, FL 33021

Time: 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Banner signing

Peace Chain (students will write messages highlighting kindness through action)

Build a Valentine (students can create Valentine’s card or greeting to share with a special friend/teacher/family member)

Just Journal (writing station for students to write poetry, essays, short stories, etc., if they want to express their feelings)

Seminole Middle School

6200 SW 16th Street, Plantation, FL 33317

Time: 10 – 11 a.m.

Unveiling unity mural, called Symphony of Brotherhood, which promotes diversity and inclusion

Wearing red and white special t-shirts for a Day of Love to promote peace

17 Acts of Kindness Student Challenge

Fort Lauderdale High School

1600 NE 4th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

Time: 10:10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wearing MSD school colors and painting kindness rocks

Beachside Montessori Village

2230 Lincoln Street, Hollywood, FL 33020

Time: 8:45 – 9:10 a.m.

Glee Club students will welcome all students and families at the start of the day with songs at the school’s entrance as they arrive.

Sunrise Middle School

1750 NE 14th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Time: 12:15 – 1 p.m.

The peer counseling students and art students will decorate a 9-by-9 foot canvas and place the canvases in a heart shape in the school’s cafeteria. The canvas will be decorated with an expression of love design.

The students will also decorate paper chains and place them in the cafeteria.

Wilton Manors Elementary School

2401 NE 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

Time: 8:45 – 9:15 a.m.

Breakfast for volunteers.

Broward County Public Schools is also sponsoring a service activity at Pine Trails Park in Parkland.

Starting at 12:30 p.m., students and staff will assemble meal kits for Feed My Starving Children, which will distribute them to malnourished children around the world.

The city of Parkland will hold an interfaith ceremony for the community at 5:45 p.m. at Pine Trails Park on February 14. The service will last 30 minutes. The park will be open all day offering therapy dogs and counselors.

The city is asking the public to bring canned food in support of service efforts.

“I want to remind everyone to be sensitive to the needs of the Stoneman Douglas families,” said Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky.

In Coral Springs, a team is finishing work on the Temple of Life, a temporary 35-foot tall wooden structure where anyone affected by the tragedy can pause and reflect. The structure will be burned to the ground in mid May.

“It should be a place to take pain and allow it to go up in smoke,” said creator David Best.

For details, click here to visit the MSD Commemoration page on Parkland’s website.