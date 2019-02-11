



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami Police Department needs your help finding a gun-toting jewelry store robber responsible for a $1 million dollar heist.

It happened at Time Boutique Jewelers on 24 NE 1st Street on Saturday, January 19 shortly after 6pm.

The business owner told detectives he was preparing to close for the day when a man dressed as a UPS worker carrying a box appeared at the door.

The owner buzzed him in, put the box on a counter and pulled a gun pointing it at the victim.

WATCH ENTIRE EXTERNAL SURVEILLANCE VIDEO HERE

The gunman ordered the owner to the back of the business to open a safe containing approximately $1 million worth of jewelry.

The gun-toting UPS poser ordered the victim to lay on the ground and then hit him in the head with the gun. He then tied him up and put tape over his mouth.

The suspect got away. Miami Fire Rescue treated the business owner on the scene.

The jewel thief is described as approximately 6’0 to 6’1, weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a hat, windbreaker and pants.

If you know anything about the suspect or this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.