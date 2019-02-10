



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, several actions have been taken in Florida’s capital.

We have seen new laws passed in Tallahassee and there was a special commission sent up which held numerous hearings, finding fault with both the sheriff’s department and the school district.

Last month, Governor Ron DeSantis removed Broward Sheriff Scott Israel because of his handling of the Stoneman Douglas shooting.

Additionally, there have been calls to remove Broward School’s Superintendent Robert Runcie.

Sun-Sentinel reporter Scott Travis, who covers the Broward School District, sees one main catalyst that has been fueling the fire of late.

“One of the game changers that has happened recently has been the election of Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter Alyssa died in the tragedy,” Oliver said.

He also notes that since Alhadeff’s election, some of the criticism around Runcie has been due to his apparent mistreatment of the new school board member.

“She came onto the school board as a very sympathetic figure,” Oliver explained. “There’s been a perception at least that Mr. Runcie has not treated her very well, he would not let her have the secretary she wanted. He wouldn’t let her put certain items on the agenda that she wanted. I think that has caused a lot of outrage there because its viewed like there’s a power struggle going on, which Mr. Runcie and his supporters trying to maintain control.”

With Israel already replaced, the question now is whether Runcie will be next.

It’s a topic that will likely see an increased amount of attention on the week of the shooting’s one year anniversary.