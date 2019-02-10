



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police officers are looking at missing persons reports and leaning on neighbors for help following an apparent abduction.

Investigators released surveillance video showing a woman being taken from a tire shop in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood. A worker told us the video doesn’t give a clear picture what happened moments before.

“He was running over there. He took her from the restroom and hit her like 20 or 15 times,” the tire shop employee said.

The employee witnessed the incident La Ceiba Tire Shop along Northwest 36 St near 22nd Avenue didn’t want his face shown after what he witnessed Friday.

“He put her in the driver seat and hit her like 20 more times with the door,” the employee said.

The worker says the woman, who was in tears, hopped out of white Nissan Altima. He said the woman needed to hide because she was in fear for her life. So, he called 911. But as soon as police arrived, they were already gone. Investigators then determined the woman was abducted.

“Our main concern is to ensure her safety and ensure that we locate her and get her back home to her family and obviously get any and all information from her about who that subject is,” Miami Police Spokesperson Kiara Delva said.

The worker told CBS4 the man in the video got in the back seat of the Altima and forced the woman to drive. That was the first and last time he saw them. Now, he’s wondering what led to the heated and violent confrontation.

“He was screaming 5,4,3,2 but nothing personal,” the employee said.

As police look to identify the woman, this worker has a message for the man he saw hitting her.

“I don’t know if she’s your wife, or your girlfriend, or whatever. But it’s a lady. You can’t touch lady,” the employee said.

Police say this is 2015 or newer model Nissan Altima. It has paper tag with “CFJ7” or “CJF7”.

If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471 TIPS.