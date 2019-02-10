Filed Under:Child Dies, Fatal Shooting, Gun Laws, Jacksonville, Local TV, Toddler Shot


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — Any parent’s nightmare came to life in northern Florida this weekend.

Authorities say a 2-year-old Florida boy was fatally shot inside a family friend’s apartment.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the boy died Saturday hours after he was shot.

News outlets quote family members as saying the boy’s name was Jayden Piedra.

Investigators have not said how he was shot, but said no suspects are at large.

Jayden’s mother, Donna Crump-Piedra, told WJAX-TV that her son found a gun and accidentally shot himself.

After posting on Twitter about Jayden’s death, the sheriff’s office added a reminder that Florida law requires guns to be stored safely from children.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s