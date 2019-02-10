  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Amber Diaz
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A deadly accident in Miami left a telephone pole down and a car split in half.

The crash took place Saturday afternoon in a busy part of Northeast Miami-Dade.

“I don’t even know how to put it man, it just happened so fast,” said witness Christopher Mathews.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a blue Dodge was headed eastbound on Ives Dairy Road when it collided with a white Ford F-150 that was turning left on Northeast 10th Avenue.

“Like bang, that was it,” said Mathews. “The body was on the ground for like a minute.”

FHP says the person driving the Dodge was ejected from the car and did not survive. He was just 23 years old.

The person driving the truck was 60 years old, police say. He was taken to Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

“I just hope police put a camera out here man, that’s the best thing,” said Mathews.

Police are still investigating a cause of the crash.

Amber Diaz

Comments

