By Lisa Petrillo
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s all about the sights and sounds and flavors of Santiago De Cuba, at the all new Café La Trova in Little Havana.

The restaurant is the brainchild of bartender or “cantinero” Julio Cabrera, who convinced star chef Michelle Bernstein and her husband David Martinez to open up a restaurant with him, after the three visited the island.

The restaurant features a beautiful bar with classic Cuban cocktails as well as fun new drinks.

The Food is Cuban, Argentinian, anything Latin inspired.

Queso Frito from Chef Michelle Bernstein’s Café La Trova in Little Havana. (CBS4)

Today’s Digital Bite is The Queso Frito:

Ingredients:

  • 4 (1/2 inch) slices Haloumi cheese
  • Flour, for dusting

Tomato Raisin Stew (Serves 4-6)

  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallot
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 2 cups peeled, seeded, diced ripe tomatoes
  • 1/4 cup golden raisins, sitting in 1/4 cup Cuban Rum Pinch red crushed chili flake
  • Splash of dry Spanish sherry Salt and pepper, to taste

DIRECTIONS

  • Heat the butter over medium heat until it foams
  • Add shallot, stirring until soft.
  • Add the garlic and tomato, stirring, for 6-8 minutes, until the tomatoes become a little mushy.
  • Drain the rum from the raisins, add the raisins to the pan.  (Reserve the rum for next time.)
  • Add the chili flake and sherry, stew for another 6-8 minutes.
  • Add salt and pepper to taste.

For the cheese:

  • Heat a nonstick sauté pan over medium/medium high heat.
  • Add a drizzle of your favorite cooking oil.
  • Dredge the cheese in the flour, shaking off any excess.
  • Cook the cheese on both sides until golden.
  • Immediately place on a serving platter, top with a couple tablespoons of tomato stew. Garnish with capers if desired.
  • ENJOY!

 

 

