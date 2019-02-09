



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s all about the sights and sounds and flavors of Santiago De Cuba, at the all new Café La Trova in Little Havana.

The restaurant is the brainchild of bartender or “cantinero” Julio Cabrera, who convinced star chef Michelle Bernstein and her husband David Martinez to open up a restaurant with him, after the three visited the island.

The restaurant features a beautiful bar with classic Cuban cocktails as well as fun new drinks.

The Food is Cuban, Argentinian, anything Latin inspired.

Today’s Digital Bite is The Queso Frito:

Ingredients:

4 (1/2 inch) slices Haloumi cheese

Flour, for dusting

Tomato Raisin Stew (Serves 4-6)

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon minced shallot

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2 cups peeled, seeded, diced ripe tomatoes

1/4 cup golden raisins, sitting in 1/4 cup Cuban Rum Pinch red crushed chili flake

Splash of dry Spanish sherry Salt and pepper, to taste

DIRECTIONS

Heat the butter over medium heat until it foams

Add shallot, stirring until soft.

Add the garlic and tomato, stirring, for 6-8 minutes, until the tomatoes become a little mushy.

Drain the rum from the raisins, add the raisins to the pan. (Reserve the rum for next time.)

Add the chili flake and sherry, stew for another 6-8 minutes.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

For the cheese: