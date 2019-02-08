



CARACAS (CBSMiami) – Trucks carrying US humanitarian aid destined for Venezuela have arrived in Cucuta, Colombia where supplies are now available for those who can make the journey.

Two semi-trailers loaded with boxed emergency food and medicine rolled into the border city which is just across the river from Venezuela.

Thousands of desperate Venezuelans are making the journey across the Simon Bolivar International Bridge to retrieve what they need to survive.

Opposition leaders vowed to bring the much-needed aid into their troubled nation despite objections from embattled President Nicolas Maduro, who denies a humanitarian crisis exists and says Venezuela is not a country of beggars.

However, opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who requested the international assistance, said it is necessary for a country racked by shortages of food and medicines.

The Venezuelan military has barricaded the Tienditas Bridge between the two nations with a tanker and two cargo trailers, in an apparent attempt to block the aid.

The focus of Venezuela’s political fight now hinges on whether Maduro will allow the aid to enter the country, a move anticipated in coming days.